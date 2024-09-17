Vivaldi browser is somehow redirecting to a different IP address...
My VPN tells me the IP address it's using when it's running. I get on Vivaldi browser and use what is my IP, and it's a different IP address. I turn off my VPN and it displays the ISPs given IP address. I check again in Vivaldi and again it is displaying it completely different IP address. I open up Firefox, brave, Chrome they all show the correct IP address. But for some reason Vivaldi does not. I'm in California and Vivaldi says my IP address is in Florida. Very strange. Frustrating, yes, but I also start feeling a little paranoid lol. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you all.
@haolekook And the provider of the VPN is? Which is the site to check the IP?
Btw test in a new profile (extensions and some settings may leak the real address as webrtc