Unsolved Tab's history list - long press arrows not anymore?
-
It's quite some time since I stepped upon this depraceted feature, but I discovered that on iOS it still exist.
Which is long pressing history arrow icons for list of actual tab's history list.
Am I just blind and don't see the option on Android or is it just that you really get rid off?
Couldn't find any similar topic, so I guess no one is knowing about this or it's really only me that is not working...
If it matters - I have Android 14, OneUI 6.1
-
@kryllyn
Hi, can you add a screen shot of iOS where the arrows are?
I have no idea where to look for this arrows.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin On a tablet, I have proper Back and Forward buttons on the address bar - snd yes, long-pressing either shows the appropriate history for that button. I turned off the Android-native Back button prefering gestures, but sometimes you want to skip past the previous or next page.
While the phone layout makes no sense on a tablet, one of the images I've seen showed Back and Forward buttons on the toolbar; whether those include the same pop-up menus obviously I haven't tested. But those would be the ones to try. Select the toolbar layout that has those buttons, then see.
-
I'm seeing the history drop-down on long press as usual. Android is 8.1 (LOS 15.1) but I don't think it matters for this.
-
Hi, can you add a screen shot of iOS where the arrows are?
@mib2berlin On a tablet, I have proper Back and Forward buttons on the address bar - snd yes, long-pressing either shows the appropriate history for that button.
Maybe it was on the tablet then... Sorry for misleading/confusion.
Nevertheless - there's no option to turn it back on Android, right? I really miss this funcion
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kryllyn
Hi, the arrows appear in landscape view, I cant remember saw it in portrait ever.
Maybe it depends on the device resolution, one user make it so high he get the tablet UI but a lot of problems too.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Oh, good to know. But to put mobile in landscape just to had this feature... IMO not even partially it solving my 'problem'.
And those arrows exists in portrait too - but in Menu. Though, still are not affected by long-press :((
-
@kryllyn
Hm, you can report it as bug, if it work in the landscape mode it should work in the menu, too.
I can confirm the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
VAB-10061
Damn it - forgot about screenshot... ://
-
@kryllyn
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
You can add an image in reply of the confirmation mail, it is automatically added to the report.
Cheers, mib