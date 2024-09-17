It's quite some time since I stepped upon this depraceted feature, but I discovered that on iOS it still exist.

Which is long pressing history arrow icons for list of actual tab's history list.

Am I just blind and don't see the option on Android or is it just that you really get rid off?

Couldn't find any similar topic, so I guess no one is knowing about this or it's really only me that is not working...

If it matters - I have Android 14, OneUI 6.1