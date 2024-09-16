Using Tab Stacks in Vivaldi is not optimal: The 'Compact' setting hides the individual tabs; the 'Two-Level' setting is wasting too much space unless you have so many tabs that you can't keep track anyway; the 'Accordion' setting has too little visual distinction between the groups. And neither of these can be collapsed to take up less space than a tab.

The ideal view of tab stacks should fulfill these criteria:

When creating a tab stack, it should automatically get an assigned color, if possible one that isn't in use already. You should be able, but not required to select another color of your choice.

When collapsing a tab stack, it should be as small as possible, just indicated by a dot or rectangle in the color of the stack. It should only be wider if it has a name and the stack should expand when clicking on it. No domain name should be visible in the collapsed state by default.

When expanded, the stack should be indicated by a line in the color of the stack either above or below the tabs belonging to it. This also makes it easier to spot collapsed tab stacks, as they wouldn't have this line. Otherwise the tabs should have the same width, background color and vertical placement as any tabs outside of any tab stacks. The stack's name should be displayed left of it and the stack should collapse by clicking on it.

This is basically the design that Chrome, Edge and Brave are using and speaking from experience, it is a lot more easy to work with. Therefore, I would very much appreciate if this became another option in the tab stack design settings. It might also make sense to make this the new 'Accordion' design.