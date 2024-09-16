Rename Non-Functional in Quick Command
-
AvocadoSteam Supporters
Windows 11 Home, Version 23H2
When I use F2 for the quick command menu, and I select "Rename Tab", it does not prompt me to rename my tab. This is functional when on a tab stack and selecting "Rename Tab Stack", but it does not work for individual tags.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@AvocadoSteam
Hi, I can confirm this on Windows 11 Pro and Linux, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44.
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
AvocadoSteam Supporters
@mib2berlin Submited, bug-tracking number: VB-109577
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@AvocadoSteam
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
I added a few tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib