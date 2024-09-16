Comments section blank on HuffPost
I update the desktop Windows version of Vivaldi regularly and have never been able to make the HuffPost comments section do anything except load a blank window. Other browsers have no trouble with this. Any ideas?
@McBruce https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site do an exception for huffpost
Thanks; that works. The key question now is whether the gain is worth having to put up with the ads....
barbudo2005
In the meantime use the Adguard MV3 adblocker:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/apjcbfpjihpedihablmalmbbhjpklbdf