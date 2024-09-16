Vivaldi doesn't open after some time
Vivaldi stops opening after the computer has been running for a while. This happens occasionally, but not regularly. Restarting the computer helps, but damn, why can't I just use the browser like a normal person? When I need my browser, I have to waste time restarting the system. I haven't had any Windows 11 updates, and I'm using the latest version of Vivaldi
What dos taskmanager "say" about the CPU/MEM usage of Vivaldi when you have it open and what does it "say" when it's frozen?
@jrkl75 in both cases cpu usage is less then 20%, memory usage around 25-50%
@AmyresS for example now while vivaldi is opened: white - mem usage, gray - cpu load
Screenshot of Taskmanager is more valuable. Also one when it's frozen pls. This is more likely a system issue, but I hope I'm wrong.
@jrkl75 Got it. Here's a screenshot of the task manager:
Unfortunately, I have no idea how to reproduce this issue. It just randomly occurs at some point, regardless of what I’m doing or even if I’m not doing anything at all, and the computer is just on or was in sleep mode
@AmyresS said in Vivaldi doesn't open after some time:
Unfortunately, I have no idea how to reproduce this issue
You simply have to wait.
@jrkl75 wow. Probably have to switch to another browser