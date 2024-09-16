Question about creating a blocking rule
-
feodorpetrov
I'm using webmail.vivaldi.net and I want to create a rule for blocking incoming mail from certain address.
I go to Filters -> Create.
Edit Filter name,
Filter is enabled,
Scope - matching all of the following rules,
Rules:
"From" "contains" "[email protected]",
then what should I set in Actions?
"Discard with message"? But I don't want to send a message, I only need to block incoming. Or what should I set?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@feodorpetrov Use “delete message.” The filters on webmail work on your inbox, they can’t block a message from being received.
-
yojimbo274064400
On delivery of message to Inbox either of the following options may suffice:
- Move message to to Spam folder
- Delete message