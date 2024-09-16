search for text
When i search in a text with CTRL-F on a long page (for example try to search the word domain here https://gitlab.sambaedu.org/sambaedu/se4/-/blob/main/sources/var/www/sambaedu/includes/ldap.inc.php?ref_type=heads) the word is not always highlighted.
The third occurrence for example doesn't appear when i use the arrow to the right (or F3), but no problem with left arrow (or SHIFT-F3).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@fafar I can confirm this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mib2berlin not with firefox.
Where can it be reported ?
So, I don't report this issue to vivaldi bug tracker ?
@mib2berlin said in search for text:
it does the same with Chrome and Edge, this is not a Vivaldi issue.
OK, thanks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@fafar said in search for text:
So, I don't report this issue to vivaldi bug tracker ?
As it is a Chromium core bug, that can not be fixed by Vivaldi team.
If you can reproduce it on Chromium 128, report for Chromium! ⇒ https://issues.chromium.org/issues?q=status:open
After Chromium developers had fixed the issue, Vivaldi will get it fixed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@fafar
This is possible but it is not a Chromium browser.
I test with Chromium 128 too, same result.
Vivaldi just use the Chromium search function.
You can check the Chromium bug tracker and/or report the bug there. If the developers fix the issue Vivaldi get it automatically with an update of the fixed Chromium version.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I have reported the bug on the chromium bug tracker.
@fafar said in search for text:
I have reported the bug on the chromium bug tracker
Please, give us link to your Chromium bug report.
-
@fafar Thanks a lot.
I hope a upstream fix will come in a few weeks or months.