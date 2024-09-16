Vivaldi-Sync wont work after using a VPN (Linux)
-
Hello everyone, i've installed vivaldi-stable on my Fedora linux machine, but after using a VPN the Vivaldi account sync wont work anymore, averything works file execpect the sync function.
Any way to solve?
Thank you.
-
@pyerix
Hi, I use CyberGhost VPN on Opensuse Linux and sync work independent of enabled or disabled VPN.
Which VPN service do you use?
Free VPN services are not real VPN's, they are proxys and this does not work.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Hi! I use Mullvad VPN, I've seen that the VPN uses a kill switch that does not permit traffic outside the tunnel when connected, I don't really know if that interferes with Vivaldi.
-
@pyerix
Hm, Vivaldi sync need to connect to
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
if you try to open this URL you should get a Not Found Error:
The requested URL was not found on the server.
This means the browser cant find the page "vivid-sync", because it does not exist, which is true.
Can you ping:
bifrost.vivaldi.com?
-
@pyerix Ok, i just tried without the VPN and the browser can't reach the site "ERR_TIMED_OUT".
-
@pyerix
This is a completely different issue but sync worked at some point?
If I open a terminal and use ping bifrost.vivaldi.com I get:
PING bifrost.vivaldi.com (31.209.137.10) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=1 ttl=52 time=77.2 ms 64 bytes from 31.209.137.10: icmp_seq=2 ttl=52 time=69.1 ms
It is not usual on Linux but I would first restart the system and test sync again without VPN.
-
@mib2berlin i've managed to fix the problem by resolving https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync on another browser (firefox), this is really strange but maybe it's because i did configure the browser with the vpn on, but, i've restarted the pc and reconnected to the vpn and seems that i can reach the url without any issue. Thank you for the help!!
-
@pyerix
Fine, a strange DNS problem, I guess.
Cheers, mib