Vivaldi keeps crashing, youtube (the most visited site in the world!!!) keeps vivaldi stuck or just closes it. After the new opening, it takes extra time for the whole thing to start, sometimes it starts to display only one panel which is totally stuck and the other one doesn't load at all. Then sometimes vivaldi is loaded without a previous session, with non-functional restoration of closed panels. What's going on, what can I do to make vivaldi work as always? Or should I take this as a new "improvement"? all these problems have been happening for about a year and it's really annoying
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64bitové)
Číslo sestavení cda5f520ec78f1a73bf80a38c3cffd3efb98a60b
Operační systém Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41
First update Vivaldi.
Dataloss after crashes or if SSD/harddisk broken (please run Chkdsk)
Crashing can be cause by extensions or thirdparty system cleaner (f.ex. CCleaner) or security software.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/