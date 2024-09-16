Page Actions in own folder
How can own page actions be added with CSS/JS?
How to set a name (instead using the filename) for the entry in statusbar?
Do i always need to copy by hand to Vivaldi application folder? Or can it be added to profile folder?
@DoctorG
@DoctorG You can load page actions with a batch script, just like Javascript modifications. I have a working script for this. The page actions will have the file name minus extension and a space instead of any underscore. E.g.
My_Page_Action.jswill become
My Page Actioninside the menu.
script excerpt:
for FILE in $mod/page-actions/*.*; do cp $FILE $app/user_files printf " %s\n" $(basename $FILE) done
where
$modand
$appare folder paths to your modifications‐ and main application folder (where window.html resides) respectively.
@luetage Yes, a batch/shell script is a workaround.
But it would be nice to get feature like the CSS modifications folder.
But for CSS page actions you can use Stylus and for JS Violentmonkey or Tampermonkey.
@barbudo2005 said in Page Actions in own folder:
But for CSS page actions you can use Stylus and for JS Violentmonkey or Tampermonkey.
Yes, but i can not switch it easy on/off with extensions like i want with Page Actions.
In Stylus:
1, 2 or 3 to toggle styles.
@DoctorG
@DoctorG Then I don’t get why you are asking questions. You know quite well it doesn’t work right now, this would need Vivaldi intervention. A batch script is not a workaround, it’s the only way to do it in a meaningful way at the moment. Doing it manually is the workaround
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@luetage said in Page Actions in own folder:
Then I don’t get why you are asking questions
I hallucinated a missing folder or setting for profile, that’s all
//EDIT: i need to search for a feature request now.
Said:
i need to search for a feature request now.
With a feature request for this, you keep hallucinating.
@barbudo2005 Sometimes needed features are a more a Fata Morgana in Vivaldi desert.

