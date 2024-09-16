Fit to width
'Fit to width' would be a really nice feature, especially when browsing pages like Reddit, who easly overflows on the sides unless you maximize the window.
It feels like something that would be a staple of Vivaldi, but I don't see it anywhere, nor being much talked about. It was brought up here, I would comment in it, but it is locked.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Nebu Create text file with name
Fit_To_Width.css
Add content in file
* { max-width: 100vw !important; overflow-x: hidden !important; }
Save in Vivaldi program folder Vivaldi\Application\.....\resources\vivaldi\user_files\
Now you have a new Page Action in statusbar (see <>)
Oh, thank you, I don't think I have the skills to do such a thing, but much appreciated!
