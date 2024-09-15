Ad blocking sources repeatedly become unchecked in settings
Ad blocking sources repeatedly become unchecked in settings at random intervals after I checked them. I am not sure how long this has been going on. The first I know of it is when ads start showing up again. When I go into settings the sources are unchecked.
Am I the only one having this issue?
@BobbFrogg, all my adblock lists are still active. The only explanation I can think of right away is that these lists you used were discontinued on the original site or lost the connection.
@Catweazle
The ad blocking lists I am referring to are the three standard lists among the four sources at the top of the lists (not https://downloads.vivaldi.com/lists/vivaldi/partners-current.txt).
I have not added any sources to the standard ones.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 1a9e4c86f6dd6bc56c41f472c56ede76463aa09c
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4169)
Lenovo Slim 7 16IAH7
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Is there a reason you haven't upgraded to the current version?
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-6-9/
@TbGbe, I just did the update, no reason not to. I usually get notified when there is an update available, will look at my settings. Thanks!