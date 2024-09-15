that gold key in password fields
How do I remove that key in password fields
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Add pictures of that key please.
@Zalex108
Thanks Zalex108... good points...
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 5e1508b1f18d9649ed4268cbe50a7510490a1daa
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4894)
It has been happening for the past week or so...
It looks like this...
From what I can find, it is probably coming from the chrome code.!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rh1151 said in that gold key in password fields:
On which page (URL)?
@DoctorG
It seems to happen with any url that has "Pass" or "Password" beside the field. For example, these 2 have it...
https://bcit.alumni-perks.com/login.php?sRtrnUrl=%2Fprofile.php
https://hd.islandnet.com
But not this one...
https://oauth.airmiles.ca/login?state=hKFo2SBKcEZkREdnS1l4cFpKS1NSMjA4VFFUdmdPeUMwT1A0OKFupWxvZ2luo3RpZNkgVktudlJ2c1VZNWdjNWFOVERSYlRpUlB0eWtqMmhyUFmjY2lk2SBoMElzQkZ2aWNDelAwdHp0WmpmRGxVZVF2M3VLaFE4dA&client=h0IsBFvicCzP0tztZjfDlUeQv3uKhQ8t&protocol=oauth2&scope=memberbanner&response_type=code&audience=airmiles-web-collector&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fbff.api.airmiles.ca%2Fdombff-auth%2Fauthenticate&connection=member-pin-idp-recaptcha
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rh1151 the golden key seems to be inserted by some login/password manager extension in your browser! Not from Vivaldi itself.
@DoctorG
You are right!...
It's that @#$%^ KeePassHttp-Connector extension that is doing it!
It will get deleted.
Thanks.