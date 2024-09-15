Keybindings broken after update
hanburritoz
After updating to
6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision 5e1508b1f18d9649ed4268cbe50a7510490a1daa OS macOS Version 14.6.1 (Build 23G93), many of my keybindings no longer work.
For example
Alt-x(bound to close tab) doesn't work.
Alt-d(bound to quick commands) no longer works.
Other keybindings seem to work (as far as I'm aware).
I have followed the trouble shooting steps and the problem persists on blank profiles without extensions.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@hanburritoz On a fresh profile there are no custom keybindings, so you have to set them anew. I opened a 6.10 standalone and set both shortcuts. They work. Make sure you set the shortcuts on the new profile. If the issue persists, it might be a macOS only bug.
Same problem for me on MacOS 14.6 with Vivaldi
6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) (arm64).
All previously modified/removed keybindings are broken.
On the setting page, those keybindings still show my customized keybindings, but they are not working.
hanburritoz
@luetage of course there are no custom keybindings on a fresh profile. My point is that they don't work even after setting them on a new profile.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@hanburritoz Is this on a standard macOS US layout without modifications? Are only option shortcuts affected? Anyway, you can report the bug to the tracker, make sure to list exactly what you are doing ☛ https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
hanburritoz
@luetage tested it with en_US, same problem there. Created a bug report. Would love to link the report here, but for some reason Vivaldi does not have a public tracker system.
I've found this with my mapping for Cmd+Shift+Z to reopen closed tabs.
I have Ctrl+Shift+Z mapped to the same thing and it still works!
This happened with the latest update:
6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) (arm64)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@frogworth Are you on 14.6 too?
@luetage Oh sorry, I'm not. Full details:
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 5e1508b1f18d9649ed4268cbe50a7510490a1daa
OS macOS Version 12.7.6 (Build 21H1320)