Forcing dark theme on all websites is not working anymore
The title says it all, already. Within the settings and "Appearance", apparently checking the option "Forcing dark theme on all websites" does not work anymore. That is, the box where doing so (), does not seem to work anymore.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Ropie58 did you restart vivaldi after applying the setting? if so try restarting the system itself, any extensions? try disabling them one by one to isolate the issue also try private mode as it could be a site preference issue if thats the case clear cookies on that site and relog in or cccheck your account settings hope that helps
-
I found what I did wrong. When trying to check the box for "forcing dark theme", I overlooked that the "Light theme" was still picked, instead of choosing for the "Dark" or Automatic theme" first.
