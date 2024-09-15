Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Hi,
Noticed on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Either lastest Stable or latest Snap, Left Margins on Menu / Submenus, are inconsistent.
Seems to be two distances applied on different submenus.
Small but notable.
Thank you
