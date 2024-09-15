Tidal | No Player Support
Stahlreich

Hello!
Few days ago web player on Tidal streaming service stop work. Go to https://listen.tidal.com and get "Your browser doesn't support the TIDAL web player.". I try Spotify and this streaming work. Open Tidal.com in Firefox - here all work perfect.
Possible resolve this problem?
OS Debian 12, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
@Stahlreich Can't test because "members only".
Have you tried Guest Profile to be sure it isn't an extension problem?
Stahlreich
@TbGbe Hmm... I open Guest Profile, Log In to account and all work properly! Will try OFF extension one-by-one.
UPD: I OFF all extension, delete cookies, but same issues.
Will try delet/rename profile folder, but need save bookmarks, pass, opened tabs.
Stahlreich
Like I say in previous post: rename vivaldi folder in .config, create same new folder, copy sessions, bookmark, passwords files. After start Vivaldi streaming on Tidal work again.
Will try add extensions and look what happen. Extensions will add next: Tampermonkey (for voice-over-translation plugin), Im-Translator, Windscribe or another VPN).
Thanks for help!