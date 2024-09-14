stop prompt to use stored passwords
-
I have a couple of sites that I setup in Vivaldi while I am evaluating if I will use it as the default browser.
I have saved the passwords so I can easily login to these sites but Vivaldi still prompts if I want to use a stored password.
Is there a way to stop this prompt and have it just login ?
-
Hi,
Play at
chrome://flags, I remember to see something related.
BTW,
If not used myself and not all the Flags works in Vivaldi.
-
@Zalex108 that looks promising but there are a bunch of options under flags that do with passwords..
I have no idea what one to use
-
Some descriptions are quite clear, for others, just search about on internet.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@tvr4 Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Under Password Manager, if Auto-Sign-in is turned on, that should prevent it from prompting to use a stored password.
Please note that Vivaldi does not officially support the use of flags, should a user manually change one or some, on their own.
-
@edwardp NOPE. That is enabled and it still asks to use stored passwords