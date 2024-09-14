Import bookmarks from chrome and banana browser
-
I use two browsers on my android devices and have tons of bookmarks that I would like to import into vidaldi. How can I do this?
I use the Chrome browser on my chromebook and I use the Banana browser on my phone.
-
@tvr4 You can import bookmarks directly from Chrome and you can import a bookmarks.html file. Both can only be done on the desktop version, from there you can sync it to your Android install with your Vivaldi account. You should be able to install Vivaldi on your Chromebook as a last resort, but you could alternatively use the macOS, Linux, or Windows install of friends or family for this purpose.
-
Disappointing at the lack of such a critical feature.
Desktop version is not an option since I have a Chromebook. I could try and borrow a windows PC to transfer bookmarks but I don't know anyone that has a PC.
Incredibly disappointing
-
@tvr4 As said, you can install Vivaldi on a Chromebook (e.g. https://chromeunboxed.com/how-to-install-the-vivaldi-browser-on-your-chromebook/). And yes, it would be advantageous to be able to import regular bookmark.html files on Android. There’s a feature request up for it.
-
@luetage I was able to install vivaldi on my Chromebook and it seems to work so much better than chrome.
However since I have so many bookmarks I would have to wait to use it regularly until I cam import bookmarks somehow
-
@tvr4 If you have the desktop version of Vivaldi on Chromebook, you should be able to import at least a bookmarks.html file. Not sure whether the version of Chrome on a Chromebook allows for the direct import of its data to Vivaldi.
-
@luetage I could not find any way to install the windows desktop version on my Chromebook. I only have the option to install apps from the play store and the androud version does not allow the bookmark import feature
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@tvr4 Follow the link I posted. You need crostini and then you install a debian package (Linux version of Vivaldi, either for arm or x86 depending on your hardware). It’s a hack of course and no one forces you to do this. I have no experience with Chromebooks, therefore I can’t tell you how straightforward or complicated this might be. You should get your own info too, I just linked the first result I got. There might be more up to date guides and help available.
-
@luetage said in Import bookmarks from chrome and banana browser:
@tvr4 Follow the link I posted. You need crostini and then you install a debian package (Linux version of Vivaldi, either for arm or x86 depending on your hardware). It’s a hack of course and no one forces you to do this. I have no experience with Chromebooks, therefore I can’t tell you how straightforward or complicated this might be. You should get your own info too, I just linked the first result I got. There might be more up to date guides and help available.
I appreciate the idea but I am not comfortable with that level of a hack