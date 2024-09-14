Private tab switching issues
I'm having issues with tab switching in private mode on android. Steps to reproduce:
- Make sure you have at least one non-private tab open
- Open a new private tab
- Go to any site in your private tab and browse around for a few seconds. Just scrolling up and down for about 5-10 seconds is enough
- Click the tab list button (the little number on the bottom right showing the number of currently opened tabs)
Now what happens is it seems to be in the private tab section - the colors are dark, and even the private tab menu at the bottom is selected, but it shows non-private tabs. Pressing the + button to open a new tab will open a non-private tab.
Does anyone else have this issue? Is there a workaround for it?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@CactusPie I can reproduce this. Bug is already reported, you will have to wait for a fix.
@luetage Thank you!