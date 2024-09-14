Any way to modify css of bookmark folder context menu?
I'm breaking my mind for last two days, as I'm not able to find a way to modify the context menu when clicking on the folder with my bookmarks.
I'm repulsed by the 2px solid black border with hard edges.
Is is even possible? I was looking at the entire css via DevTools but could not trigger/change the context menu in any way as it seems to be outside of the "mainbar".
barbudo2005
Said:
Is is even possible?
No. It is hardcoded in Chromium code.
@barbudo2005 Thanks. Shame, that Chrome looks better in this regard.