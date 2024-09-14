Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Vivaldi 6.9.3451.58
The tab thumbnail positions are not updated in the tab overview window, after changing the position of tabs.
The thumbnails of the tab group itself however are up to date and in the correct position.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.