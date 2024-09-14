Login
Hi,
[pop]Error: pop3.vivaldi.net / krisenrita: Error Ongeldige gebruikersnaam voor POP, de server antwoordde met: -ERR [AUTH] Plaintext authentication disallowed on non-secure (SSL/TLS) connections.
Why can't I log in since yesterday? In Thunderbird I also get the message that the login and password are incorrect. I can still retrieve the mails via Vivaldi webmail.
Vivaldi 6.10.3466.4 (Officiële build) (64-bits)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22635.4145)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.31
Thunderbird 131.0b3 (64-bits)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@krisenrita Can you please check your mail settings.
Settings > Mail > Mail Accounts
Select the Vivaldi account
Select Servers
- Outgoing Server
Server: smtp.vivaldi.net
Port: 465
Connection Security: SSL/TLS
- Incoming Server
Server: pop3.vivaldi.net
Port: 995
Authentication method: normal password
Connection security: SSL/TLS
Source: Set up Vivaldi webmail account in a mail client
//EDIT:
I checked my vivaldi_net POP3 account and it worked.
- Outgoing Server
Aanmelden bij server pop3.vivaldi.net met gebruikersnaam [email protected] is mislukt.
yojimbo274064400
If over a short period of time too many successful or unsuccessful login attempts occur it is possible a temporary block is triggered for a period of time.
Are you able to send an email from the affected email account? Yes, then consider making no further attempts to access POP3 server for 10-20 minutes to see if issue resolves itself
@yojimbo274064400 Not possible. Even with the login for this forum I have problems.
Hi, I finally managed to change the password of my login for vivaldi.net and apparently this solved the problems. I am still wondering why there were suddenly problems with my original login.