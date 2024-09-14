Speed Dial Thumbnails
-
Hey there,
I am trying to customize my thumbnails a bit more (PLEASE VIVALDI let sites log thumbnails).
Ive seen a lot of really slick looking speeddial thumbnails. Attached is a pic of kinda what I want. Anyone know how I can get this? (i am not a graphic designer type)
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@obsrver1 To change a speed dial thumbnail you right‐click the speed dial and click “select custom thumbnail.” Thumbnails have to be stored outside of Vivaldi, create a directory for them. See ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/143318 for custom thumbnails.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Let's talk about Vivaldi
-
@luetage
Well, I meant how can I get thumbnails such as the ones in the screenshot? The minimal black and white look? Is it truly that the person just created them on their own? There is no such repository (other than the one you linked) that has such thumbnails?
-
derDay Supporters
@obsrver1
make a search at your favorite searchengine for websitename logo or websitename icon
and yes, probably the person done it by him/herself (why not?)