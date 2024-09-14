browser closing by itself
-
Mordred762
Please, could you help me, my Vivaldi is closing by itself, without any warning or anything. I've already checked the Firewall and it's ok, the administrator mode prevents me from using the plugins, but it keeps closing out of nowhere and it's happening more frequently.
-
@Mordred762 Information is needed yet. Version of Windows, what is happening when Vivaldi closes, any error messages, lost session or other data - any sort of clue.
-
Mordred762
Thanks for your attention bro, but I've already managed to solve the problem, you can close the topic!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Mordred762
Hi, it would be interesting what happen on your system and how you solved it.
This can help other users with the same problem.
Cheers, mib
-
I concur with mib2berlin, please let us know how you handled this problem
as I have the same effect with unexpected closings of vivaldi without trace...
Thanks
-
@GregorD said in browser closing by itself:
Hi,
as Mordred762 is not replying how he solved this problem, can some others tell me how to solve this annoying situation of unexpected closing of vivaldi without trace/logs?
Thanks