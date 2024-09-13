Please make a useful color coding system
I started using vivaldi mail and I find it very useful.
What I mainly miss is colora in the UI that clearly mark different emails. It's not about having a simple colored flag, but having the full mail line or mail cars colored, as in Gmail or Zoho. Having colors associated to tags would also help!
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@00sapo There is a similar Feature Request that has been previously submitted: Accent color for each email account. Upvote the first post in that thread.
That surely goes in the same directoin, but it's not exactly what I'm suggesting... should I open another feature request?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@00sapo No. I've requested this be moved to the Feature Requests section.
See this existing feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72165/coloured-email-labels which (towards the end) contains instructions for adding a CSS modification to give labeled mails an individual color.
