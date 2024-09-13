Exceptions for 'clear data'
-
Is there a way to make an exception for some websites never to clear logins? Webpage exceptions in the settings is not what I mean. Like in Firefox, data is cleared when user exists but except the sites that the user listed in settings. Do we have that feature?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iqaluit Website logins are handled through cookies. You can make exceptions in privacy settings and website permissions for specific websites. Set global permissions for cookies to “session only,” then add pages and set cookie permissions to “allow” for these only.
-
@luetage thanks