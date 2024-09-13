Tab stack to bookmark
It would be great if tab stacks could be saved as group of bookmarks with the tab stack name as the bookmark folder name.
The initial saving would bind the tab stack to a choosable parent bookmark folder.
Changes could be saved with a new function "save tab stack to bookmark folder" with a button press.
Another improvement could be "dynamic bookmarks", where tab stacks are saved or synced automatically to a special bookmark folder.
Maybe a tab (stack) feature with a "save marker" or something like a hybrid management of open tabs and bookmarks.