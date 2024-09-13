Vivaldi does not remove our internet history
I'm in the habit of clearing my browsing history every day, but when I uninstall and reinstall the app, the history is still there.
I've tested it on multiple devices over a long period of time and all of my visits since I started using Vivaldi are still remaining in the history. Why?
Is this by design? Does Vivaldi really care about privacy?
@unpaired1534 I am a new user and I checked what you say.
My setting is clear data 'by session'
So each time I exit it clears all data
I don't sync history on mobile so I clear manually
all in all, I don't have that on my end (hoping that I am doing this right)
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@iqaluit Welcome to the Vivaldi Community!
@unpaired1534 Vivaldi cares about privacy and it's a privacy-centered browser.
Go to: Settings/Privacy and Security
There are two items:
- Delete browsing data
- Clear session browsing data on exit
Deleting browser history can be selected from either or both of those options.
@edwardp Thanks. Happy to be here.
@edwardp said in Vivaldi does not remove our internet history:
