Closed Tab announcement check box exsit too long
Namzosua35
Hey thank for the new update and hard work
The new ui i enjoy so far, it just that now when I close tab there is a check box or something tell me that the tab is closed and have options to undo, thing is It exsit too long, also if you use social media it usually block the box you use to comment.
Tldr: made it exists time shorter
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've received similar feedback from a few other users. We'll look into improving it.
AntonioMrtz
Same problem here
@Namzosua35 Problem still exists as of the latest version and yes really annoying when using social media.
But glad to find this thread and that Vivaldi are working on it.
RadekPilich
It's Android OS setting.
Accessibility > Interaction > Time to take action.
It's annoying to me, because some of these notices I want to get away in a second or two and some I want to stay longer, especially when they contain otherwise non-accessible undo action.
RadekPilich
Btw. closing tabs from the tab switcher work correctly in my case, so that's a usable workaround.
dashriprock007
@RadekPilich I still get that annoying overlay even from tab switcher
Latest version it really needs to be something we can turn on and off IMO
RadekPilich
@dashriprock007 sorry, that was meant to be posted in a different thread.
virtualera
yeah, i also noticed this at it is annoying AF, and we even can't swipe that message away.
@virtualera Really annoying. Why just make it possible to reactivate accidently closed tabs from the tab switcher?
dashriprock007
@jochen01 complete joke.... You would think they can fix this for us in minutes yet latest update doesn't fix it at all...
@dashriprock007 I reverted to 6.8 because based on former experiences I don't believe that they will fix it soon.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dashriprock007 @jochen01
Hi, there are thousands of bug reports and a fix is published in an internal build first, then snapshot and then in a stable build.
It get not fixed faster if some users are annoyed, I don't even noticed it before reading here.
To reassure you, it is already fixed in an internal build.
I hope the team can backport it to stable and skip the snapshot testing.
Cheers, mib
@jane-n said in Closed Tab announcement check box exsit too long:
We've received similar feedback from a few other users. We'll look into improving it.
can u implement a setting to disable it all together? its useless and hindering for me.