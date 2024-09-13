what would be an amazing productivity tool would be a toolbar that displays all the workspace names, and when you click one, it switches to that workspace.

should be simple to implement, but imagine how powerful it would be to just click between workspaces, when you are working on something... e.g. researching a vacation and you have have one workspace for Airbnb, one for flights, one for maps, etc. and you could just click between them to go back and forth.

and for people who don't need it, it doesn't get in the way if the toolbar is off by default.

e.g.