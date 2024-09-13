Report Vivaldi Extension API Compatibility Issues
Hi, this thread is for extension developers. Have you found a Chromium Manifest v3 Extension API that works in Google Chrome but does not work as expected in Vivaldi?
Please report the issue. To help get your issue prioritized, please attach a minimum example extension that demonstrates your issue.
Are you a developer of a popular extension? Don’t be humble, feel free to brag, and we will prioritize your issue.
