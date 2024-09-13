Pop3 mail not received
-
I have a Pop3 account at a non-Vivaldi mail provider. I have set up the account in Vivaldi but Vivaldi is not receiving mail sent to that account.
Am I doing something wrong or am I missing something?
-
@Granite1
should work again, there was an outage some minutes/hours ago: https://vivaldistatus.com
-
@derDay nope, it still does not work. BTW, this has been going for me ever since I installed Vivaldi yesterday.
-
@Granite1
ah sorry, I misunderstand your problem. which is your provider and do you have the right settings for them? do you get the green checkup markings when you enter the settings?
-
@derDay my provider is autistici.org.
I don't know what you mean by the greeb checkup markings, but in any case Vivaldi mail correctly set in incoming and outgoing sever addresses itself.
The settings are the same I set in Thunderbird for that account, and in Tbird it works.
-
@Granite1
I meant these:
did you set port 995 for POP3 and 465 for sending mails?
-
@derDay Ah, OK. No, I do not have those green check marks, yes I do have ports 995 and 465 set, that is to say, Vivaldi set them when it searched for my account.
-
@Granite1
if you have set the other parameters like in their helpsection posted, than I don't know what the problem is. sure that you don't misspelled your password?
-
yojimbo274064400
If you are not seeing the Verified banner when viewing the account under Settings > Mail > Account name >Servers, for example as shown below, what message is shown in place of the banner?
BTW if using multiple POP3 clients to retrieve message make sure none are set to retrieve and delete from server
-
@yojimbo274064400
I'm not the one with problems wrong linking
-
@yojimbo274064400 I have no verified or any other banner. It seems to me the banner is a Vivaldi thing for Vivaldi mail servers.
These are the settings I have in Thunderbird for that mail account:
-
@derDay @yojimbo274064400 I deleted the account and recreated it. I got the green check marks and the verified banner, and I am now receiving mail
Thank you both for your help and patience.