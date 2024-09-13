Downloads always create a new folder?!
I can't find a setting for this. Every download creates a folder named after the site I downloaded from, and puts the file in that. It doesn't ask. I can specify a download location or use the default location, but either way it creates a new directory I don't want there.
Can I prevent this?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@davidicus Cannot reproduce. The download location can be set in
vivaldi://settings/downloads/. When downloading a file it is placed there directly without creating an additional folder. Vivaldi settings do not provide a toggle for such an option (creating a folder and naming it after the webpage). I’m not on Windows though, perhaps you can change this on operating system level? It’s a strange issue.
@luetage fwiw Me neither.
I am on Windows 10, I download frequently to a non-default folder, which I defined in the settings, and everything I download goes straight into this folder.
@luetage Sounds something like what Presto used to do if you selected to save the file as "web page, complete" - it would create a folder for all the CSS, JS and image files used in the page. Is there a similar option in the Save dialog for Vivaldi?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@sgunhouse No. You can save as a page as html, but the dialogue doesn’t have an option for the automatic creation of a folder, even when selecting
webpage completein the dropdown. Would be an explanation though. On the other hand OP said it happens on all downloads and talks about single files, so this is rather improbable.
Thanks all. Weird and annoying. My process now is to download, then delete the unwanted folder in the file system.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@davidicus Do you use a external download manager app or a extension in Vivaldi for downloads?
There is and was in the past no Vivaldi setting to create a extra sub-folder below Downloads.
@DoctorG Wow--good thought.
I just checked (recently reinstalled Vivaldi after quite a while and didn't remember some). There's an image downloader extension, and another to screenshot a whole page I can try turning off. Neither seems to have a related setting option that might interfere, and neither is 'always on' style.
yojimbo274064400
@davidicus, does the issue occur when saving Example Domain? If it continues to occur then which new files and directories were created?
@yojimbo274064400 I tried downloading that link, and it just dropped a download.htm file where I told it to. BUT @DoctorG I've re-tried some older ones that had been going wrong and they're downloading correctly again too. So, I wasn't scientific about it, but maybe turning off the download extensions (or something else for that matter) fixed my woes
Thanks all!