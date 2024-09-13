Disable search suggestions in address bar
danmckinley
Is there a way to disable search suggestions/bookmark suggestions on iOS browser?
Like the "Show Drop-Down when Typing" checkbox on desktop, this would be a helpful feature on mobile.
