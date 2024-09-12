Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3466.4
-
Folgore101 Translator
Era ora di correggere il problema del blocco degli annunci - Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3466.4
Nella snapshot di oggi abbiamo una soluzione per il frequente reclamo dell'ultima volta relativo al blocco degli annunci non funzionante.
Changelog
- [Blocker] Ad Blocker not working correctly (VB-109383)
- [Calendar][Panels] Make mini calendar resizable and 1 column wide (VB-109196)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 128.0.6613.146
- [History] Shows the current day only (VB-109337)
- [Linux][Media] Proprietary media does not work out of the box on ARM machines (VB-95209)
- [Periodic Reload] Fails for first tab if Startup With is not Session (VB-108235)
- [Settings] Deleting cookies via the keyboard causes the focus to jump two ahead (VB-106956)