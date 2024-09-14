Delete mail not working
When I highlight a mail and then open the edit and click on "delete all" nothing happens.
Also an email on my iPhone using my Apple mail will not show up on my Vivaldi mail using the same account.
New user and need help.
@lapd1937 First - will not show in the account, or will not show in Unread? If Apple mail is marking it read, it will show in Received and in the account but not in Unread. That's what Unread is supposed to do. If you don't want Apple mail marking it read, check there.
yojimbo274064400
I am not familiar with the Delete All option. Where are you seeing this?