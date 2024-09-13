Solved Friday poll: Reading List
-
This week we're polling about a cross-platform feature available on Desktop, Android and iOS: the Reading List!
Do you use it, do you not use it? If you do, on which platform and why?
Poll available on the Community Homepage. Happy Friday everyone!
-
So I guess my -anonymous- colleague was wrong when he said that the reading list's first use case is to curate reading material "to check later on your phone during bathroom breaks and commutes".
In our community, most people use it on desktop (42%) or don't use it (29%) with some using it on both platforms thanks to Sync (22%), and only 7% using it on their phones.
If you're willing to use it more, we recently added a video about it on our Vivaldi 101 video series, go check it out!
-
Aaron
@marialeal Both, But the sync service needs a lot of improvements and enhancements
-
Thot
@marialeal Both, to be synchronized. Happy Friday to you.
-
I voted 'not using' but this is not really true.
Since I am a ''new'' user, my process hasn't been complete.
I would use it on desktop once it is complete.
Desktop because of the large screen. Mobile if UX is comfortable enough
-
I used it several times on a desktop. Something is wrong with it though, it auto-marks articles as read and sorts articles unexpectedly. I guess I want more manual control from it.
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Stardust Did you report those issues?
-
@marialeal no, because I rarely use Reading List and this feature not that important to me
-
derDay
I tried the reading list when it was introduced. But it wasn't practically for me because I forgot about the websites, I wanted to read. The panel indicator wasn't expressive enough for me
so now I leave the tabs open, that I want read later. because they are hibernated after a restart and don't use much space at the (right sided) tabbar, it's ok
-
-
-
