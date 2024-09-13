So I guess my -anonymous- colleague was wrong when he said that the reading list's first use case is to curate reading material "to check later on your phone during bathroom breaks and commutes".

In our community, most people use it on desktop (42%) or don't use it (29%) with some using it on both platforms thanks to Sync (22%), and only 7% using it on their phones.

If you're willing to use it more, we recently added a video about it on our Vivaldi 101 video series, go check it out!