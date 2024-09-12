Unsolved Ghost email error - Erreur message fantôme
Ghost email error - After making a typo when setting up an email address in the Vivaldi mail client on Windows, I get an error message every time I open the browser, saying it's trying to send a test message that I had attempted to send earlier. However, since the email address was misspelled, it obviously didn't work. This message appears for a few seconds each time I open Vivaldi and doesn't disappear despite the browser's updates. I have unsuccessfully explored the folder C:\Users\xxxxxx\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail, which corresponds to the active email addresses, but I can't find anything that would help me get rid of this error message. Do you have any suggestions for resetting this phantom email?
Thanks, best.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@steph51 Do you see the message which can not be sent if you select "All Messages"? If yes, try to delete with Shift+Del.