About time for an Ad Block fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3466.4
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have a fix for the frequent complaint from the last one about the ad blocker being broken.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
derDay Supporters
[Settings] Deleting cookies via the keyboard causes the focus to jump two ahead (VB-106956)
thanks
P.S. first
-
Thanks for the ad-blocker fix.
-
[Calendar][Panels] Make mini calendar resizable and 1 column wide (VB-109196)
A really good idea
-
4th
I had that watch tho in all black
-
@DoctorG how to shrink it further?!
-
Ad block is not working well.
For example, loading this list in uBlock Origin and in the native yields far different results. Many ads will show in the native that are not there in UBO
-
@Vladimyr said in About time for an Ad Block fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3466.4:
how to shrink it further?!
What to shrink? The width of panel or the mini-calendar in height?
-
nutcracker
Can somebody confirm that links (by using the mouse gesture) do not open after active tab and, instead, always open after the last tab?
PS Tab handling - in general - needs fixing
-
@sjudenim: I think it could depends on the lack of
$scriptand
$popupsupport (other selectors are also not supported but these two alone are about 1000 rules in this specific list.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78622/improve-adblock-syntax-security-and-show-invalid-unsupported-filters/7?_=1726211366670
-
@DoctorG how to
Make mini calendar resizable and 1 column wide
whatever it means
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Enlarge page zoom not functional with keyboard (command+).
-
@thot: Must be mac related. Ctrl+ still works fine on windows.
-
suryaprakash
There seems to be an issue with pinned tabs in the latest snapshot version 6.10.3466.4 (Official Build) (64-bit). No options in the unpinned tab web page appearing under the pinned tabs is accessible. A mouse hover under the pinned tabs in any unpinned web page shows only a tab preview of the pinned tab. The below image might explain it more clearly.
-
mossman Ambassador
@Chas4 said in About time for an Ad Block fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3466.4:
4th
I had that watch tho in all black
It looks similar to my first digital (also in black) - Christmas present around '77/'78. Memories of flashing the display light during a snowy drive back from a Christmas party and playing the "game" of trying to stop the stopwatch on exactly 00:00:01.00...
-
@suryaprakash said in About time for an Ad Block fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3466.4:
A mouse hover under the pinned tabs in any unpinned web page shows only a tab preview of the pinned tab. The below image might explain it more clearly
I do not see such 6.10.3466.4 Windows 11 23H2.
Do you use a CSS Modification?
-
@Chas4 said in About time for an Ad Block fix – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3466.4:
4th
I had that watch tho in all black
That photo is a true trip down memory lane.
-
@suryaprakash It seems not reproducible by testers, but you should solve with the panel on right.
-
suryaprakash
@Hadden89 tried with panel on the right. its still the same. its not about the panels. its because of pinned tabs. when i unpin the tab it works fine.
-
suryaprakash
@DoctorG nothing of that sorts. im also using the latest stable build for windows as well, i didnt encounter this issue in it.