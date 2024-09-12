Workspaces
-
Pyrlandia7
Hi, I have a question. Is there any way to make the workspaces from the start side? Does it have to be set from the previous session?
-
yojimbo274064400
No, judging by the message shown when changing Startup with from Last Session to any of the other available options; as highlighted in screenshot below:
Do any of feature requests made here Search | Vivaldi Forum match what you want to do?
-
Pyrlandia7
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you for your reply. I'm not sure, but I think there used to be an option from the start page. I thought there was a trick for that.