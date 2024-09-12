Unexcepted webpage resize glitch after recovering from monitor hibernation
Each time my pc recovers from monitor hibernation or sleeping,some webpage will be in a wrong size at the moment I swich to its tab.
Just like this,but it will resize to normal very soon.
It's seems to be like this for many days,maybe after I'd upgraded windows 11 to version 24H2.I have temporarily nothing else to compare as a reference but a Chromium version 118,it works well.
Vivaldi version is 6.10.3464.3,screen resolution is 3840*2160（150% content resizing）.