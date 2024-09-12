Position of "new tab" button
Hello!
With the latest update the "new tab" button in tab grid mode was moved a little to the top - now there is a 3-dot menu button on that place.
That actuall breaks a very fast way of opening a new tab: in 6.8 you could do a double tap in the right bottom of the screen and a new tab is created (1st tap - open tab grid view, 2nd tap in the same place - new tab creation)
And in the 6.9 you need to move your finger up, where the "new tab" button is located, that makes usability slower.
Would it be possible to return "new tab" button in the old position? Or maybe there could be another way to open a new tab quickly?
Thanks, br
