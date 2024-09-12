Cloudfare bug
Impossible to log in to an account with this browser Cloudfare bugs everytime when it controls if i'm a human
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests
barbudo2005
Do you have the extension AutoplayStopper?
I read on Reddit from a member of the uBO team that the extension causes problems in Cloudflare.
@barbudo2005 Vivaldi Automotive is a Android application. How would it have extensions?
@cthirifay Do you really mean "Cloudfare?" or are referring to Cloudflare?
barbudo2005
Said:
Vivaldi Automotive is a Android application. How would it have extensions?
I know, but since I had the problem in CloudfLare I wanted to share anyway the use of the AS extension in the "if i'm a human" control problem; thinking that he might have made a mistake in his choice of category.