When I updated to 6.9, the suggestion dropdown text has disappeared. The options are still there as I can click on them, but I can't see them at all. This partially occurs in the address bar as well, with the only visible results being browser history suggestions. OS: Windows10 pro
@Miramise Do you use any CSS Modification?
Had you tried with an other theme?
@DoctorG Yes, I use mods, so I immediately checked and that is the culprit. Though now I'm left with a new problem. (Tell me if I should make a separate post?)
The specific code (which stopped working anyway with the update) separated the page title into it's own bar at the top. Right now it's sharing a bar with the horizontal menu which just rubs me wrong and gets hard to see on very long page titles.
Yes, please.