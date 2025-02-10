Unofficial 'Café Vivaldi' via 'Jitsi Meet'
-
Today we opened our unofficial 'Vivaldi Ambassador Café' room.
Now the 'Café Vivaldi' is completely open to the public.
This is the Jitsi Meet link:
https://meet.ffmuc.net/vivaldiambassadorjitsimeet
'Jitsi Meet' is a very good, Open Source video conference, much better than Zoom, Skype and Co.
You don't need your own account, just click on the link, and you're in our room, which runs via a powerful, data-secure, public Jitsi Meet server cluster of a registered, non-profit German association.
If you are interested and would like to join us, but are not yet an Ambassador, just join us: https://vivaldi.net/volunteers
Ambassadors are an open-minded, interested group with our own 'Private Ambassador Forum'.
Why don't you take a look at it.
-
Mmarialeal moved this topic from Tips & Tricks on
-
Our 'Jitsi Meet' room 'Café Vivaldi' is now completely open to the public.
You don't have to be now a Vivaldi team member, Moderator, Soprano, Translator or Ambassador to join.
-
iqaluit Supporters
-
@iqaluit
It shouldn't look like this, the room is open and the lobby is switched off.
This is what it looks like when the “Lobby” in Jitsi Meet is switched on.
Something is going wrong.
The conference is restarted.
'Jitsi Meet' has been developed very stably for many years.
The public server behind it has been running very efficiently for years and is subject to the European General Data Protection Regulation.
Problems are almost always caused by the end devices used, often in the settings.
Jitsi Meet runs excellently on Vivaldi.
For Android, I recommend the original app from “F-Droid” without Google Libraries.
Jitsi Meet is also available in all app stores.
-
In Jitsi Meet the alias is freely selectable at any time.
German or English should be written and spoken here.
Jitsi Meet also offers good support options through screen sharing, e.g. in separate rooms.
There are many posts about Jitsi Meet here in the forum, especially in the private Ambassador forum.
-
iqaluit Supporters
No worries. Me too I would say that issue is not from jitsi I will have it work eventually
-
Sorry for the previous Vivaldi Café, it is of course correctly called 'Café Vivaldi'.
Thanks for the nice hint.
Our Café Vivaldi' is bilingual English, German.
For now, but maybe French will be added soon.
We try to guarantee 24/7 operation.
Let's see if we succeed.
-
It is a pleasure to see how well and quickly our Café Vivaldi is developing.
We are getting closer and closer to our goal of a 24/7 project.
Of course, we are still looking for more moderators.
Especially from the Asian time zone.
But not only.
So if you are interested in such things, please get in touch ...
-
We are currently planning a number of events, such as presentations with discussions in our Café Vivaldi.
We also want to include a cultural section with readings and possibly live music.
We also have real artists here.
"From Vivaldi users for Vivaldi users".
If you have any ideas and would like to take part in the realisation, please let us know.
If e.g. @Ruarí would like to do a wheely with the unicycle and present it live in the Café Vivaldi.
(Which we would of course prevent. Would perhaps almost be art.)
The level can also be very mixed for us.
Nothing has to be perfect at the Café Vivaldi.
The motto is always: "Do it better yourself".
We don't want to be the 'Privacy Week Vienna', and we can't be.
https://privacyweek.at
For me, the mother of all good online events, organised by the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) Vienna, realy great,all via 'Jitsi Meet'.