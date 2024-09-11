I've used Vivaldi for a number of years - Great browser.

Tabs are working badly at the moment. I've just had two very important research tab stacks disappear without any notification. Thankfully they were backed up, but it's very concerning.

In addition, as I've commented elsewhere, moving tabs between stacks is problematic. I've not had this issue before recently.

Is anyone else having the same issue?

M1 Max 32GB, latest release version (updated today).