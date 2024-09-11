Slow Vivaldi StarUp
It will slow when I run Vivaldi (about 30s).
Some time when I run Vivaldi, it will slow about 30s, I can't do anything but open website, after about 30s, I can do other such as open history.
My computer is 5800U+16G(8G free before run Vivaldi)+4T NVMe SSD, others broswer is normal.
@wsaduiopkl How many windows and tabs and workspaces open?
How many extensions?
Which security solution do you use?
Is in Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration active?
Does the "slow" happen on all pages? Or with videos?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hi,
Mail and Extension can slow down the startup.
Test on a Clean Profile as mentioned on the steps of the provided link by DoctorG.
Thank you for your reply. My starpage is blank, the slow will happen when I run broswer and it star in blank page (sometime it happen, sometime it is normal). When it happen, I can't open history page, setting page, and other functional page. Hardware acceleration is active.