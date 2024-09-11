Odd Accordion Tab Stacking Behavior?
Hi there, I've been using accordion tab stacking with vertical tabs and panel on the left side, when I click on a floating panel, the one active tab/stack with the border will show up on top of the side panel obstructing it.
I know little about css and js so I thought I messed up something but I installed vivaldi on another machine with a new profile and it's still there:
Vertical tabs:
When activating floating panel:
@Monose I think you are suspecting modifications, as you are writing here
I would start checking with your custom.css and especially any
!importantselector for
border
Paste here your code
@Hadden89 I was but I tried it on a brand new clean installation with no modifications and it was happening there, so I'm just more asking if it's a normal behavior and if it happens for others as well.
@Monose Ok. I just tried your setup on 6.9.3447.34.
Tabs&panel on left + Accordion Tabs + Floating panel and I get the same.
Doesn't happen if I put Tabs&Panel on right (The accordion stack is correctly behind the floating panel).
Report the bug: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@Hadden89 Thank you! I've reported the bug.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Monose Your issue can not be reproduced internally.
//EDIT:
Now, the other bug i found is
VB-109010 "With tab bar on the left, the (accordion) tab stack frame of open stacks is drawn through web panel "- Confirmed
Your report was linked as a duplicate..
odd, I took a quick video of the steps: